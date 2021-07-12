Intermountain Healthcare is closing 25 pharmacies: Here’s why

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Twenty-five retail pharmacies owned by Intermountain Healthcare will be closed as the health system enters an agreement to transfer prescriptions and inventory to a national chain in Utah this summer.

According to Intermountain, the closures affect Utah pharmacies with low usage by area residents. These pharmacies are different than those located in hospitals serving patients receiving care. Inpatient pharmacies are not affected.

A news release says Intermountain will continue to offer medication management services and medication assistance and financial support services, as well as home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, and the retail pharmacy at Primary Children’s Hospital.

This is all part of an agreement Intermountain has to transfer prescriptions and inventory to CVS Pharmacy by August 2021.

“Every effort will be made to ensure patients and employees are well cared for during this transition,” says Nannette Berensen, vice president and chief operating officer of Intermountain Shared Clinical Services. “We’ve seen changes in consumer preference in obtaining medications in retail pharmacies that offer added convenience and expanded shopping options.”

CVS is also working with new patients to ensure access to medications. If you are affected by this change, Intermountain says you will receive a letter with information about the closures, process, and who to contact if you have questions.

Intermountain is committed to working with impacted employees to identify an opportunity that aligns with their needs and preferences and they will have the option to transition to other roles within Intermountain and be considered for positions at local CVS Pharmacy locations.

CVS Pharmacy is part of CVS Health.

“CVS Pharmacy knows that these locations have been providing trusted pharmacy care for the Utah Community for years and we are excited to continue that tradition,” says David Royster, Regional Director, CVS Pharmacy. “We are looking forward to introducing our industry-leading products and services to these new patients and are committed to ensuring that their pharmacy needs are not only met but exceeded.”

