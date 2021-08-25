Intermountain Healthcare increases minimum wage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A major healthcare provider in Utah has increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour. They are the latest to make such a move.

Intermountain Healthcare says the wage increase is effective starting September 19 for both clinical and non-clinical jobs. There are about 2,200 employees currently making less than $15 an hour and will see a bump to their pay. Intermountain reports it is also adjusting the pay for 12,800 employees in more than 250 jobs roles, with most of those increases ranging between 3% and 7%.

According to Intermountain, all employees received a pay increase in April. Eligible nurses received an additional adjustment increase in June.

“The adjustments reflect Intermountain’s commitment to offering competitive pay so people can provide for their personal and family needs while helping Intermountain attract and retain the very best talent to carry out our mission,” says Heather Brace, chief people officer and senior vice president at Intermountain Healthcare. “This adjustment is our commitment to ensuring we are paying employees—both current and future—fairly and at market.”

In 2019, Intermountain moved to a $13 an hour minimum wage. Since then, Intermountain says they have watched the job market, for healthcare roles and beyond, “dramatically change.”

“While COVID-19 has had an impact on the labor market, this adjustment is not a direct result of the pandemic. It is to align compensation to the current market and ensure employees are paid fairly,” Brace says.

Nationwide, multiple healthcare organizations have moved to a $15 an hour minimum wage, Intermountain explains. That includes John Hopkins Health System, Duke University Health System, Cleveland Clinic, Advocate Aurora Health, and Jefferson Health.