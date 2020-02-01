Intermountain Healthcare celebrates 3,000th kidney transplant

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare’s 3,000 kidney transplant is breaking new records.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Willis’ kidney transplant was one of 195 organ transplants performed in 2019.

The most ever performed in a single year for intermountain healthcare’s transplant program.

Willis, a type 1 diabetic for nearly 20 years, received his new kidney on November 5th.

Before the surgery, his kidney function decreased to 10 percent which made it hard to complete everyday activities.

“I just, my body was just so defeated that I was, I was praying to the universe that I would get that call for the surgery at that point,” said Willis.

Willis thanks everyone at Intermountain Healthcare and says he now feels like he has a second chance at life.

