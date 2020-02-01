Intermountain Healthcare celebrates 3,000th kidney transplant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare’s 3,000 kidney transplant is breaking new records.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Willis’ kidney transplant was one of 195 organ transplants performed in 2019.

The most ever performed in a single year for intermountain healthcare’s transplant program.

Willis, a type 1 diabetic for nearly 20 years, received his new kidney on November 5th.

Before the surgery, his kidney function decreased to 10 percent which made it hard to complete everyday activities.

“I just, my body was just so defeated that I was, I was praying to the universe that I would get that call for the surgery at that point,” said Willis.

Willis thanks everyone at Intermountain Healthcare and says he now feels like he has a second chance at life.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Sign Crashes Through West Jordan Police Officer's Windshield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Crashes Through West Jordan Police Officer's Windshield"

WATCH: Dashcam captures moment debris hits officer's window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Dashcam captures moment debris hits officer's window"

Mariachi band honors Kobe, others with music

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mariachi band honors Kobe, others with music"

Hershey's breaks world record with nearly 3-ton chocolate nut bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hershey's breaks world record with nearly 3-ton chocolate nut bar"

Making of world record Reese's Take5 bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Making of world record Reese's Take5 bar"

GMU Walmart Gym Incentives

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU Walmart Gym Incentives"
More Video News

Don't Miss