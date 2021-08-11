Intermountain Healthcare breaks ground on new cancer center in Northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new cancer center at McKay-Dee Hospital Wednesday.

It’s the largest renovation project the hospital has ever seen since its opening in 2002.

Intermountain officials say the new center will “greatly increase the availability of cancer care and advanced treatments for Northern Utah.”

The new cancer center, located on the first floor of the hospital, will offer a slew of upgrades to the hospital’s current facilities, including increasing hospital infusion from eight to 12 bays, and chemotherapy infusion bays will increase from 16 to 24.

A compounding pharmacy will be added adjacent to the infusion bays to allow faster treatment of patients, a news release said.

“This is going to help a lot of people here in Ogden and around Northern Utah,” said McKay-Dee Hospital administrator Mike Clark. “I am proud of our cancer care teams and look forward to everything that this new center will be able to provide. We want this to be a place we will call home for our community in need.”

Hospital officials say the construction of the center would not be possible without the $4 million in donations from various generous donors.

The center is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.