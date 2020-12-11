Intermountain Healthcare aims to create 1 million jobs for Black Americans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare has joined the organization OneTen to help hire and promote one million Black Americans over the next 10 years.

OneTen, a coalition of leading CEOs and organizations, is committed to upskill Black Americans and help place them into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement.

“Partnering with OneTen will help qualified, diverse candidates find careers at Intermountain. It is our responsibility as leaders in our community to provide the best care to our patients, and that includes having diverse voices at all levels of the organization,” says Heather Brace, Intermountain Healthcare senior vice president and chief people officer. “We will continue to use every tool available to us in order to fulfill that promise and attract caregivers from all diverse backgrounds.”

OneTen was founded by Ken Chenault, Chairman and Managing Director of General Catalyst and former Chairman and CEO of American Express, Ken Frazier, Chairman and CEO of Merek, Charles Phillips, Managing Partner of Recognize, Chairman of the Black Economic Alliance and former CEO of Infor, Ginni Rometty, Executive Chairman and former CEO of IBM and Kevin Sharer, former Chairman and CEO of Amgen and former faculty member at Harvard Business School.

“This is a moment in time for Americans to move past our divisions to come together and reach our full potential as a nation. Our country’s workforce of the future will be an increasingly diverse one,” said Ken Frazier. “Through the creation of one million jobs for Black Americans over the next 10 years, OneTen has the potential to address persistent inter-generational gaps in opportunity and wealth.”

Organizers of OneTen say they have recognized the current system not being inclusive enough and has reinforced systemic barriers that have prevented many Black Americans from the opportunity to earn success. OneTen has set out the change the way companies provide more equitable environments to drive better business outcomes and benefit all employees.

“OneTen links our companies with the critical work we know we need to do to improve racial equity in America,” says Ginni Rometty. “This will not only help our individual companies, but by removing structural barriers that have disproportionately hindered Black Americans from joining the middle-class, it will also help lift all Americans. By bringing together a coalition of key leaders and asking them to make long-term commitments, we have the ability to change employment practices and help break down systemic barriers opening the door to full participation in our economy.”

The organization is launching with the support of 37 founding CEOs and companies across a wide variety of industries including companies such as Nike, Nordstrom, Delta Airlines, American Express, Comcast, Target, and Walmart.

OneTen will work with employers, education partners, and upskilling partners to design educational and employment solutions. The organization aims to better develop, retain, and advance diverse and underrepresented talent, but with the specific commitment to hiring Black Americans without four-year degrees.

In Jan. 2021, OneTen will begin working with partner employers to improve workplace inclusivity practices.