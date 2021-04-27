Intermountain encourages child wellness checks in preparation for COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we work towards bringing the pandemic to an end, doctors at Intermountain Healthcare are calling on parents to keep other health issues in mind for their kids, including resuming well-child checkups.

Doctors say many parents canceled well-child checkups during the pandemic, but, as we return to some normalcy, the checkups should resume.

“To promote the total wellbeing of a child- it’s not just about the immunizations but their growth, development and providing counseling around safety,” says Dr. Donna Barhorst, Medical Director of Intermountain Medical Group Pediatric Services and Pediatricians.

While the CDC says families staying home have helped slow the spread of COVID-19, it’s important to resume well-child checkups.

As the nation worked to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials say many children may have missed checkups and recommended childhood vaccines. Doctors say well-child checkups and immunizations are important to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Space any vaccine by at least 14 days, so if you have a child that is coming in for junior high visit and there are vaccines associated with that, if you do not get that done before the COVID vaccine, we are going to have to space that by about two weeks interval on either side of the vaccine and that’s going to become much more complicated,” Dr. Barhorst explains.

Doctors say visits should be scheduled one to two days after birth, then every two weeks, two months, four months, and annually between the ages of 3 and 18.

The visits could include a full physical exam and immunization screening.