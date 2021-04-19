Intermountain doctor discusses concerns about potential hidden epidemic of child abuse

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month. Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has planted more than 1,800 pinwheels in honor of children who have died as a result of child abuse across the nation.

Experts remain concerned that additional children may have experienced abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a Monday press conference, Dr. Antoinette Laskey of University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital will discuss the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on child abuse in Utah, what is being done to combat child abuse, and how the community can help keep children safe.

ABC4 will stream the full briefing above starting at 10 a.m.