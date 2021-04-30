Intermountain caregivers mark 1 year since deploying to NYC to help with pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Friday, caregivers marked a coronavirus milestone highlighting Utah’s volunteer spirit.

It’s now been one year since 100 nurses from Intermountain Healthcare went to New York to help hospital workers dealing with an influx of COVID-19 patients.

To commemorate the unity between the two groups, some of the providers had a virtual reunion.

Since the deployment, a lot has changed.

Both states are making strides to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in order to return to normalcy.

But this time last year, conditions were much worse.

“In March of 2020, half of COVID cases in the United States were here in New York,” Andrew Roberts Project Manager for Emergency Deployment at Northwell Health, says.

New York was the epicenter for COVID-19 cases.

Utah medical professionals deployed to New York City to help caregivers who were being overwhelmed by huge numbers of COVID-19 patients, including Northwell hospitals across the state.

Intermountain Doctor Dixie Harris answered the call for help.

“The concentration of ill patients in the U.S., I never expected to see this. The thing that was remarkable was this attitude from the Northwell staff. They were in the trenches getting through it together,” Dr. Harris says.

“It was some of the hardest times of our professional and personal lifes, I’m sure.”

Months later, when Utah was amid a rapid spike in cases and Intermountain needed support, Northwell nurses stepped up to the plate.

“This is our turn to give back the help that we got.”

Medical professionals who are separated by nearly 2,000 miles say the memories from this experience will unite them for life.

Intermountain nurses and doctors worked on the frontlines in New York for 2 weeks and say that experience helped prepare them for Utah’s first surge in cases.