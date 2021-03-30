Intermittent explosions may be heard near Camp Williams through early April

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – If you live near Camp Williams, you may hear intermittent explosions for the next few days.

The Utah National Guard says Camp Williams is clearing its impact areas of unexploded ordinance from March 30 through April 8.

Those living around Camp William in Bluffdale, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Herriman, Draper, and South Jordan may hear explosions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Camp Williams is clearing its impact areas of unexploded ordinance March 30 through April 8. Explosions may be heard intermittently from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m daily.@eaglemtncity @saratogasprngut @HerrimanCity @drapercity @bluffdalecity @southjordancity — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) March 29, 2021

Earlier this month, the National Guard warned that the communities surrounding Camp Williams may hear live-fire training in mid-March.

Night flight trainings at Hill Air Force Base will also continue into the first week of April.

Most of the flying is scheduled to finish between 7 and 10 p.m., but there may be times where flying ends later at night.

And even though it is unlikely, you could hear more sonic booms.

The times can vary depending on weather, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and other flight support elements.

