Interest in moving to Utah decreases, report suggests

FILE – ST. GEORGE, UT – OCTOBER 13: The Sunriver housing development is seen October 13, 2005 in St. George, Utah. Sunriver, a 2400 home development, is one of the first developers to integrate cable TV, phone, Internet, security and home environmental controls into one system. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – After several years of in-migration influx, Utahns are surely sick of hearing about the population growth in our state. While many are excited about the new restaurants and cultural opportunities that come with a growing city, other are worried that more residents will detract from Utah’s outdoor solitude and serenity that so many of us know and love.

But no matter which group you belong to — or whether you fall somewhere in between — you’ll be interested to know that interest in Utah seems to be waning, at least according to a report by moveBuddha.

The report ranks new resident’s interest in each state by measuring the percent change of inbound to outbound moves between 2020 and 2021. And according to moveBuddha, it was Florida, not Utah, that pulled in the most interest. In fact, the report says that all Utah cities saw decreased inflow when compared with 2020, though Salt Lake City and Ogden still maintained a positive inflow — meaning that there was a higher proportion of inbound to outbound — while Provo saw the opposite.

To get even more specific about the changes, moveBuddha’s data suggests that in 2020, there were 130 inbound moves for every 100 out, but in 2021 there were 101 moves in for every 100 out.

And although there did appear to be decreased interest in Utah, the report showed that Idaho, which had a similar pandemic-motivated population to Utah, had an even steeper decline in interest than Utah.

So, no matter if you’re Team Growth or Team ‘Go Home,’ the tides might be changing in Utah yet again.