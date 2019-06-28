Instagram follow leads police to home of person of interest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police say the search for 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck is a digital forensic investigation.

It comes after investigators say an Instagram follow made from Mackenzie’s account played a part in leading them to the home of the person of interest.

“This is covering cell phones, computers, IP addresses, URLs, texting apps,” said Chief Mike Brown of the Salt Lake City Police Department. “This is very complicated and it has a digital footprint our investigators have been following since last Thursday.”

After executing a search warrant on the home of the person-of-interest in this case on Wednesday night, multiple officers were back on the scene Thursday afternoon.

They used what looked like binoculars to look at the home, but didn’t go inside.

Many officers were also canvassing the area. In the backyard, there are visible signs of areas where police have dug up.

“Our detectives collected multiple items of evidence throughout the night that are in the process of being tested and analyzed,” said Chief Brown.

At this time, police aren’t saying what those items where or if any human remains were found.

