‘Innovative office experience,’ over 650 parking spaces coming to Provo in new development

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – An “innovative new office experience” is coming to Provo thanks to a network of local business leaders. The group aims to ease the challenges of transitioning back to working in the office for a post-pandemic workforce.

PEG Companies, which focuses on commercial real estate, is changing its corporate headquarters and welcoming other companies joining them at a multi-block development in the Downtown Core of Provo. The Freedom Commons, the new business park, is the first Class-A office to be built in downtown Provo in almost a decade. Designers say the offices are intended to support employee wellness while promoting a work/life balance.

“Right now, people across the United States are noticing Utah for the entrepreneurial and industrious spirit we exude here. There is nowhere better for business or for raising a family,” says Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. “As we plan for the continued growth that we’ll undoubtedly experience in coming years, building best-in-class infrastructure like Freedom Commons will be critical.”

The Freedom Commons, located at 182 N Freedom Boulevard in Provo, will feature a 2,000 square-foot fitness center, an urban-green design with outdoor workspaces, a 4,500 square-foot plaza, a landscaped paseo, germ-minimizing technology, and multiple plug-in spaces for food truck parking. Developers say several retail shops and a large 654-space covered parking garage for the community to use will be adjacent to the offices.

“Provo is a growing hotspot for innovative businesses. You look at highly successful companies like Nu Skin, Qualtrics, Novell, and so many others that have chosen to locate their headquarters here, and it makes sense why,” says PEG CEO Cameron Gunter. “We have two top-performing universities in our backyard, we have a highly educated workforce, a hard-working culture, and an incredibly strong economy.”

According to PEG, the Freedom Commons are in one of the 8,700 Qualified Opportunity Zones across the nation, which were established through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and are designated to “spur economic growth and job creation.”

On Wednesday, a topping-out ceremony was held and the final steel beam was put in place at the Freedom Commons. For more information, click here.