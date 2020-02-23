Inmates may be on the loose following Nevada prison riot

WENDOVER, Nevada (ABC4 News) — Inmates may have escaped during a riot at the Wells Nevada Department of Corrections prison camp, according to a Facebook post from the Wendover Police Department.
Under threat, prison staff requested backup from ESCO, NHP, and EPD SWAT. The camp is located 45 miles West of Wendover. The department will provide more information as it becomes available.
