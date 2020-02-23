Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Nevada Democratic Caucus 2020

Inmates may be on the loose following Nevada prison riot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
prison-barbed-wire-jpg_20161030225402-159532

WENDOVER, Nevada (ABC4 News) — Inmates may have escaped during a riot at the Wells Nevada Department of Corrections prison camp, according to a Facebook post from the Wendover Police Department.

Under threat, prison staff requested backup from ESCO, NHP, and EPD SWAT. The camp is located 45 miles West of Wendover. The department will provide more information as it becomes available.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss