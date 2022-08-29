UTAH (ABC4) – An inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison is now being investigated as a homicide.

Following a medical evaluation, 62-year-old Ted Davey was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at the facility. No further details have been released on the circumstances of Davey’s death.

Davey had been in prison since 2019 serving a sentence for four third-degree felonies for

driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating his death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available