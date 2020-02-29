Inmate who escaped from Weber County Jail arrested in Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (ABC4 News) – After four days on the run, law enforcement officers captured an escaped fugitive in Idaho Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Idaho State Police and Elmore County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kaleb Wiewandt, 40, in Mountain Home, Idaho around 3 p.m.

Officials said Wiewandt escaped from the Weber County Jail Tuesday by posing as another inmate who was set to be released. Matthew Belnap now faces felony charges for allegedly helping execute the plan.

Deputy marshals and Salt Lake City’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (VFAST) tracked Wiewandt and a vehicle he was a passenger in to Southern Idaho.

The marshals worked with Idaho authorities and found the vehicle on Interstate 84 southeast of Mountain Home. Law enforcement then executed a traffic stop on the vehicle, and Wiewandt was arrested without incident.

