JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A detective with the Juab County Sheriff’s Office had his unmarked patrol car stolen on Tuesday.

At around 5 a.m., the detective was working on a case at the office when he went outside and started his car to warm it up.

It has been confirmed that, upon efforts to lock the car, the driver door did not lock due to a mechanical failure.

Just minutes later, an inmate was released from custody at the Juab County Jail.

The inmate was reportedly released on an Unsecured Bond issued by a judge, with charges including Burglary of a Vehicle and Theft.

The inmate simply approached the running car, opened the door and got in. He stepped out of the car once before, ultimately, getting back in and driving away.

Tracking on the car showed its location in Millard County, and Utah Highway Patrol subsequently located the car heading northbound on I-15 at mile post 211.

A spike technique was deployed to avoid the possibility of pursuit, and the car spiked near mile post 221, and exited the freeway in Nephi.

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody safely without incident.