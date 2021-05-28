Inmate slips out of handcuffs after having seizure in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An inmate was taken to a hospital after police say he slipped out of his handcuffs.

Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4 an inmate was being taken to jail Friday morning when he had a seizure in the officer’s car. It’s unclear how they were able to slip out of the handcuffs.

Police immediately pulled to the side of the freeway and called for an ambulance.

The inmate was then taken to an area hospital for observation.

Police do not believe the incident was suspicious.