Inmate gives birth while inside Salt Lake County Jail

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An inmate gave birth to a baby inside the Salt Lake County jail Saturday, Feb. 20.

Announcing the birth Thursday, Salt Lake County Jail officials say, after the child was delivered, both mother and infant were immediately transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Due to HIPPA and other privacy protections, no additional information can be provided at this time.

“Babies have been born in the jail before. Some women experience very short labor making it nearly impossible to transport them to the hospital before delivery,” shares Health Authority, Nurse Rob Ballard.

Pregnant women who are criminal justice-involved can be ordered to serve time in jail by a judge. Due to Salt Lake County Jail’s size, the SLCO jail medical team has experience working with pregnant inmates, a press release states.

According to officials, the Salt Lake County Jail offers comprehensive, on-site medical services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The jail works closely with local ambulance and hospital services to transport patients needing serious or specialized care.

“The unit includes nurses, EMTs, and mental health professionals. They are supported by a team of contract doctors that make regular visits to the facility,” they add. “Any inmate can request to see medical or mental health…The medical professionals that work in the Salt Lake County Jail are a critical part of our team. The care they provide is essential for keeping our facility safe and healthy.”

The Salt Lake County Sheriff gives thanks to the medical team, “I want to thank our medical team for all they do to serve our inmates and the county.”



