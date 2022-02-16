Inmate found unresponsive in Utah State Prison has died

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at Utah State Prison in Draper has died.

Police say, Kenny Hall, was an inmate most recently housed at the Utah State Prison in Draper was declared dead at a local hospital Wednesday.

Hall was found unresponsive in his cell on Feb. 11.

Officials say his family has been notified and the incident is currently under investigation by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation.

Hall had been incarcerated since 2019 for a third-degree felony of assault by a prisoner.