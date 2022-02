PANGUITCH, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating an inmate found dead at the Garfield County Jail on Sunday.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says a deceased male was discovered at the jail. A call to the Critical Incident Task Force reporting the death came in around 4:28 p.m.

No further details have been released on the cause of death at this time.

Authorities are currently investigating the ongoing situation.

