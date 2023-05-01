OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — While not many details have been released, officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office reported that an inmate died in custody over the weekend.

WCSO Lt. Joshua Marigoni stated in a press release that the inmate was discovered “unresponsive” in their cell on Saturday, April 29.

“Deputies began lifesaving measures,” stated Marigoni. “The medical team and EMS personnel responded to assist. Life-saving measures were ultimately unsuccessful and the individual was pronounced deceased.”

Marigoni stated no further information is being released at this time pending an investigation and notification to the inmate’s next of kin.