Inmate dies in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER, Utah (ABC4) – A new inmate residing at the Box Elder County Jail has died, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

“An inmate at the Box Elder County Jail, known to be experiencing detox symptoms, was transported to the Brigham City Community Hospital. He was admitted and treated but died about an hour later,” officials share.

Deputies state that 50-year-old Thomas Jeffery Johnston from Brigham City, was arrested Thursday, June 17, on outstanding criminal warrants out of Box Elder Justice Court. The misdemeanor warrants were for drug possession and he was booked into the Box Elder County Jail, officials add.

“At the time of booking, jail staff received notification that Mr. Johnston was experiencing detox symptoms, withdrawing from controlled substances. Mr. Johnston was housed in an observation cell for continuous monitoring,” they share. “He was monitored by Deputies and Jail Medical Staff and received treatment for the detox symptoms.”

According to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:00 p.m. on June 19, Johnston notified Jail Staff that he could not urinate and he didn’t feel well. He was then checked and after a discussion with Jail Medical he was transported to Brigham City Hospital.

Deputies say, at around midnight, Mr. Johnston’s condition worsened and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Box Elder County Sheriff invoked the critical incident protocol and the Northern Utah Critical Incident Team was notified.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.