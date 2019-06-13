Inmate dies at Weber County Jail

Breaking News
by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An inmate at the Weber County Jail died Wednesday after deputies said he suffered a medical episode.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Gavin, 39, experienced a medical episode in the jail’s booking area.

Lt. Joshua Marigoni said Gavin was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jail custody staff, jail medical staff, and emergency medical staff worked together in life-saving efforts, according to Marigoni.

The incident is currently under investigation and additional details will be released once more information becomes available.

