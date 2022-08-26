HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate at the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Herriman was found unresponsive in her cell and pronounced dead at the jail, Thursday evening.

A statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated the incident may be a result of an unknown medical issue based on the initial investigation.

Correctional Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures on the inmate, who has been identified as 39-year-old Paige Godwin. After 30 minutes of continued efforts, Godwin was pronounced dead at the jail. Officers with the Hurricane Police Department and Emergency Medical Personnel were dispatched to the jail to assist with the resuscitation efforts.

In accordance with County Protocol regarding in-custody deaths, the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner were notified. Investigators from both agencies responded.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details are pending the results from the Medical Examiner.

“The family of Paige have been notified and our heart felt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time,” stated the release from the Washington County Sherriff’s Office.