Inmate at Davis County Correctional Facility dies

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate at the Davis County Correctional Facility has died.

According to facility officials, the 58-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning as deputies were making their hourly safety and security rounds.

Medical staff immediately began providing medical attention to the man, but despite their best efforts, the man passed away.

He was initially booked into the Davis County Correctional Facility on July 18, according to a news release.

Facility officials say the man’s death appears to have been a result of a medical issue. An autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Medical staff in the jail work hard to provide the best care possible to those in our care and custody who have medical problems and it always saddens us when outcomes like this occur.”

His identity has not been released.