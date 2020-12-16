Inmate at Box Elder County Jail dies following ‘some sort of medical distress’

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate at the Box Elder County Jail is dead after a Wednesday morning incident.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says jail deputies found 41-year-old Gary Gomez of Tremonton, who “appeared to be having some sort of medical distress and had fallen to the ground.”

Deputies immediately administered CPR while a Brigham City Ambulance was called in.

EMTs then took over medical care but Gomez was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was alone in the cell at the time and there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the death.

Because this is an in-custody death, the Northern Utah Critical Incident Investigation Protocol was invoked and investigators from Cache County will lead the death investigation.