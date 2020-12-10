DEVELOPING: 3-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Bountiful, injuries reported

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – At least three vehicles, including a dump truck, were involved in a serious crash, Thursday morning.

While information is developing, photos of the scene show an intersection with a dump truck at rest, and the front of a jeep perpendicular to a heavily damaged pickup truck’s passenger-side door.

The intersection itself, located at 400 North and 400 East in Bountiful, also appears to be heavily damaged, with debris, including a large tree, on the roadway. Much of the debris may have come from the dump truck, however.

400 north 400 east bountiful. Multiple vehicles involved. Multiple power lines down, expect power outages in the area. Hazmat teams are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/1kU9IPmuux — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) December 10, 2020

Multiple power lines were impacted by the crash, so power outages are anticipated. Hazmat teams are also on scene.

There is no word on the severity of the accident, however injuries have been reported.

