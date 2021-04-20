Injuries reported following head-on crash in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a head-on crash in Kane County, Tuesday.

The crash happened on Highway 89 at milepost 101.

Troopers are asking drivers to expect delays as they work to clear and investigate the scene.

Serious injuries have been reported as a result of the crash, but troopers believe they are not life threatening at this time.

No other information about the crash has been made available at this time.

ABC4 will update the story with more information as it becomes available.