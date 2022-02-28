SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An injured skier was rescued after being stuck in a backcountry area near Maybird Gulch.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Teams were deployed around 4:23 p.m. on Saturday. Crews say the skier was stuck in a remote location and due to disappearing daylight and the nature of the skier’s injuries, a helicopter extraction was needed.

A helicopter with Intermountain Life Flight successfully picked up the skier before sundown and all rescue crews were off the mountain by 7 p.m.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

In full preparation, officials say a second ground team was deployed in case the helicopter mission was unsuccessful.

“There is still a lot of exposed terrain out there, so travel safe in the backcountry,” says Salt Lake County SAR. “Don’t hesitate to call 911 if you have an emergency in the backcountry.”

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is a free service comprised of over 40 volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.