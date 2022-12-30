HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — Riko, the Hurricane police dog that was stabbed while on duty on Monday, safely returned home with his handler and is reportedly recovering well.

Hurricane City Police Department posted the update on their Facebook page.

“The support is unreal,” said Hurricane City Police Officer Demille. “Riko is home and doing great. Because of Riko’s crazy determination and strength, the doctors are hopeful for a full recovery. Words can’t explain how grateful I am for all of the amazing care Riko received.”

Rike was stabbed in the neck while confronting a home intruder on Monday. Police said during the altercation, Riko was hurt, and police shot and killed the suspect. Riko was quickly transported to Las Vegas for emergency medical care in critical condition. Vegas veterinarians were able to better Riko’s condition, making him stable.

Demille said Riko was too tough and stubborn to let the wound keep him down for too long.