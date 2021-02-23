Injured moose reported in Big Cottonwood Canyon, UDOT urges drivers to be cautious

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers in Big Cottonwood Canyon on S.R. 190 are asked to be aware of an injured moose.

At around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Utah Department of Transportation reported that there is an injured moose near milepost 9.

Unified Police and the Division of Wildlife Resources are on scene to assist the animal.

“Please be extremely cautious in this area & expect intermittent lane closures when resources remove the moose,” UDOT asks.

