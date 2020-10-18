Injured hiker rescued after falling 150 feet in Cottonwood Ridge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews rescued a hiker who fell 150 feet in Cottonwood Ridge.

SLCOSAR said they were called out for an injured trail runner who had fallen from the ridge line east of Dromedary Peak.

He and a partner were attempting the WURL when he slipped on snow or ice and fell approximately 150’ onto a slope high above Lake Blanche, according to officials. The hiker reportedly sustained significant injuries in the fall.

Officials say his partner called for help then found a way to climb down to him and provide comfort until help arrived. Due to the extreme injuries and location, a medical helicopter was immediately requested and teams were deployed by foot on the Broads Fork and Lake Blanche trails.

Life Flight arrived on scene a short time later. The patients were found and SAR crews determined some help would be needed to safely prepare the patient for hoist and transport.

The patient was stabilized, loaded into a full-body vacuum splint and flight bag, then flown to the landing zone near Storm Mountain.

The flight crew and medical personnel treated the patient, then he was flown to a trauma center, according to officials.

The Life Flight crew came back to retrieve the patient’s friend.