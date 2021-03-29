Inferno erupts near Palmyra, burning down house, car, and trailer

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – Crews were dispatched to a house fire out of Utah County, Sunday.

On March 28, the Utah County Fire Department and multiple agencies rushed to a scene of a complete inferno near Palmyra, Utah.

According to the Utah County Fire Marshal, the family living inside the home realized a fire had erupted after hearing crackling coming from the back of their home around 7:22 p.m.

When the family stepped out to investigate, they discovered that the back of their home was engulfed. They then quickly evacuated and attempted to douse the flames with a garden hose, according to the fire marshal.

Firefighters say the inferno then burned through the entire residence and even melted the family’s vehicle and trailer, which was parked nearby.

According to the Utah County Fire Marshal, the home is an entire loss and the family is now without a home.

There are no reported injuries as a result of this fire and the cause remains under investigation.

