SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A child is in critical condition after the car they were in was found crashed and partially submered in a golf course pond late Sunday evening.

Police were called to the golf The Round golf course for reports of an erratic driver. When they arrived they found a woman, identified as Brittanie Mae Miloshevsky, passed out and a car crashed in a nearby pond.

Officers dived in to check the car and saw an infant still in the submerged car. The officers dived in multiple times and eventually got the infant out. It was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Two officers dive to get into the pond diving underneath to retrieve that child and extract that child out of the car seat,” South Salt Lake Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle said.

Police questioned Miloshevsky and later arrested her. She faces multiple felony charges including driving under the influence with serious bodily injury to a child, child abuse, child endangerment, and criminal mischief.

Officials say the water is part of a wastewater plant and the officers who dove in to rescue the infant were treated at the hospital.