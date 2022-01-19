How does inversion affect indoor air quality?

UTAH (ABC4) – We all know just how bad the inversion has been the last few days. It has prompted many of us to stay inside thanks to all of the pollution just lingering near the valley floors.

But is our indoor air quality any better?

“It’s not just one straightforward answer, because if you have a home that’s very leaky, it’s construction isn’t very tight then literally once every hour the air in your home is replaced by the air outside of your home,” says Dan Dearden, Founder of Just Right Air & Heating.

The dirty polluted air can still seep into our homes if they are not properly sealed which means the bad air is also inside. Not giving us any break from the dingy air.

How can we make sure that our indoor air quality is better than what we are seeing outside?

“There are filtration systems that can catch particles down to, it’s called microns. .3 microns and that’s a very, very, very tiny particle,” says Dearden.

But if you do not want to change out your existing system, there are some tips you can follow to improve that air quality.

The tips are to make sure your furnace or filtration system filters are clean and new, reduce allergens inside the home, and properly sealing your home.

“If it’s an older home, then you can do the weatherization to the home. So, close up the gaps in the cracks of the windows and the gaps in the home that allow that outside air from coming in,” says Dearden.

The added benefit of weatherizing an older home is not just making sure the dirty air seeps in but also keeping in your heat and reducing emissions from heating sources.