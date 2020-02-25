Individual stabbed after asking man near Liberty Park if he needed help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a person near Liberty Park after he asked him if he needed help.
According to Salt Lake City Police, the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday when the victim said they noticed a man walking in traffic near 900 South 700 East so they stopped to see if he needed help.
The suspect then slashed the victim with a knife then fled into Liberty Park, officers said.
According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries.
The suspect was described as a white-haired man in his 50s. He was wearing a light blue jacket, gray pants and a blue hat.
Anyone with information, or possible surveillance footage from the area, is asked to contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.
