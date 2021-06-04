Increased bear activity closes backcountry site at Bryce Canyon National Park

BRYCE, Utah (ABC4) – Increased bear activity has caused rangers to close a popular Bryce Canyon National Park site.

Over the past week, the Iron Springs backcountry campsite has been visited by a black bear, seen here, on four separate nights.

Due to the increased activity, Bryce Canyon National Park rangers are “closing [the] Iron Springs backcountry site until the situation can be evaluated next week.”

Bears have been an active species in recent weeks.

Officials at Yellowstone National Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was filmed approaching a female grizzly bear and her cubs in early May.

In Colorado, human remains were found in two of the three black bears euthanized after they were found near a woman’s body in Colorado.

In Alaska, a man survived a 10 second interaction with a brown bear that left him with multiple lacerations and numerous stitches.

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources recently warned the public that the state’s current, severe drought conditions could make bears bolder.