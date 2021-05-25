Increase in traumas at Intermountain prompts Memorial Day safety concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Doctors at Intermountain Healthcare are seeing more trauma patients this year than in 2020, and fear the numbers will only increase over Memorial Day weekend.

Trauma experts are asking folks to choose the correct gear while out recreating this holiday weekend.

As more people are returning to normal, Intermountain has seen a 9% increase in trauma-related accidents this year compared to last.

“With this weekend being seen as the start of summer, Intermountain Healthcare is reminding residents how to stay safe and stressing the importance of prevention,” Dr. David Hasleton says.

Nationwide, more than 1,200 people die and thousands more are injured in while hiking, biking, riding ATVs, roller blading, or riding a scooter or skateboard.

Jason Kitchen from Lehi says a few weeks ago, a helmet helped save his life.

He was mountain biking in St. George when he crashed, landing on one of the handlebars, which impaled his leg.

“I always tell people to wear their safety gear. My helmet still has some blood on it as well and I have seen how helmets can save lives,” Kitchen says.

May is National Trauma Awareness Month, and, with Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, doctors are stressing the importance of being safe.

On average each county responds to 130 search and rescue missions each year, which is about one call every couple days.