Inaugural Living Color Gala is approaching

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In two weeks we will be honoring those who have made it their mission to attract and foster diversity initiatives in the state of Utah.

Elle Griffin from Utah Business Magazine and James Jackson III joined ABC4 News at 4 to talk about the first-ever Living Color Gala.

In partnership with the Black Chamber of Commerce, the Utah Asian Chamber of Commerce, the Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the SLC Pacific Island Business Alliance, the Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, the Utah Cultural Trust, and Young Professionals Salt Lake City, Utah Business will host a black-tie gala that will bring awareness to the changing business landscape in Utah, as well as create the foundation upon which further recruiting efforts can be built.

Held at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on August 21st, the gala will feature live music, appetizers, a cash bar, a three-course meal. The event will be MC’d by Brittany Johnson of ABC4 News and will feature Raymond A. Hall, the chief human resources officer at The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, as a speaker. The evening will surely be a night to remember.

For more information visit www.utahbusiness.com/living-color-gala/.