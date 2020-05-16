In the midst of pandemic, is it safe to donate blood?

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With COVID-19 concerns, the American Red Cross said they’re taking extra safety precautions to keep people safe.

If you walk through the doors of the American Red Cross office or any blood drive donation, once a person checks in, they’re required to have their temperature checked.

“So, anytime anyone comes to a blood drive, they have to go through a screening,” said Heidi Ruster, the Utah/Nevada Red Cross regional CEO. “They’ll have several questions, have their temperature taken, and of course, make sure they have a mask on.”

Because of COVID-19 concerns and the possibility a person could be asymptomatic, every person is required to wear a mask, in an effort to eliminate possible exposure to others.

“There’s always somewhat of a risk because of coronavirus today,” Ruster said. “But part of the way we address that is everybody wearing masks.”

The Red Cross asks people to stay home if they don’t feel well, but if they’re asymptomatic and if they don’t know it, the Red Cross assures donors and recipients that COVID-19 is not transmissible by blood transfusion.

“There’s no evidence of it passing through blood,” Ruster said.

While the Red Cross is taking extra precautions to keep people safe, Ruster said – as always – a person’s donation goes through processes before another receives it.

“There are testing procedures that we have on each of our blood draws and we ensure that the quality and safety of our blood supply is as safe as possible,” Ruster said. “That hasn’t changed, and it will continue.”

While transfusions are safe to do, Ruster said if a person test positive for COVID-19 and are 28-days free of any symptom, they encourage them to donate their plasma – as she says – it’s beneficial to anyone with current symptoms of the virus.

At this time, Red Cross is only taking scheduled appointments — not walk-ins. To make an appointment, click here.

