In the cold weather, can scarves replace a facemask to slow the spread of COVID-19?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As the cold weather has settled in along the Wasatch Front, face coverings for Utahns are the norm. Scarfs, balaclavas, and neck gaiters aren’t anything new for Utahns. But, when it comes to COVID-19, do they actually work to slow the spread? Some people are substituting their normal face mask for a scarf or other items during these cold months…but what type of face covering is the best to slow the spread of COVID-19?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, CDC, the best type of facemask to help combat COVID is a mask that has two layers of washable, breathable fabric. The mask needs to completely cover your nose and mouth and needs to fit snugly against the sides of your face in order to be most effective in slowing the spread of COVID.
The CDC says that if you choose to wear a neck gaiter, it needs to have two layers or the wearer needs to fold it so it has two layers covering the nose and mouth.
According to the CDC, scarves, ski masks, and balaclavas are not substitutes for masks. So, if you are out and about in the cold weather, you still need to wear a regular face mask in addition to your scarf or other cold-weather gear.
Several studies have shown that face masks are indeed the best way to combat COVID and that other things such as gaiters and scarfs aren’t as effective–but are better than nothing.
According to a study from Duke University, the University of Chicago, and others, some of the best types of masks to filter large droplets are 1) N95 masks, 2) two-layer cotton masks, and 3) surgical masks. In the study, a scarf and a bandana were rated as the least effective type of face covering and should only be worn as a ‘last resort’.
- LIVE SOON: Intermountain Healthcare to provide update on COVID-19 infections, how to stay safe this holiday season
- Iconic piece of former Salt Lake airport rescued, to be reinstalled in The New SLC
- UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Testing, deaths increase ahead of holidays
- Man sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Park City business out of $672K
- By the Numbers: Trump’s presidential legacy