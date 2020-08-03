In-person visits are back at The County Library

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The County Library is allowing patrons back into its branches to access limited book titles with its Inside Express service.

Inside Express, is an appointment-based, indoor service available at most County Library branches (except Columbus). The service allows 10-minute visits, where patrons can browse select books and pick up holds with minimal contact and safe social distancing.

County Library Director Jim Cooper says “It is important to our patrons and our staff that we return to at least some version of normalcy and Inside Express allows us to do that. Not only are patrons able to browse book titles and feel at home in the library again, but Inside Express also allows us to once again interact with the Salt Lake County community in a positive way during these challenging times.”

The limited display area is available for browsing. However, public computers, faxing, scanning and copying services are not available at this time.

Inside Express is limited to two people per appointment and is available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In accordance with a Salt Lake County order, face coverings are required at all County Library branches.