In-person learning favored by parents at Alpine School District

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Alpine School District welcomed students back to class Tuesday. Despite health officials saying Utah County is a hotspot for COVID-19 cases, the district says a majority of its students will attend in-person.

It was a welcome back celebration for students, parents, and staff at Lehi Elementary School.

“I feel like it was pretty normal obviously the masks,” parent Crystal Clark said.

“It’s different of course because we cant walk out there with them,” parent Sarah Thompson said.

The district says face masks are required and those without will be provided a mask. Students with a medical condition can file for a mask exemption.

“We talked about it just making sure they are on unless a teacher or someone supervising says they can take it off,” Clark said. “I am more concerned about how it feels to them to have everybody in masks sometimes that can be a little bit scary.”

The district says there will be an increase in touch point cleaning. Crews will be disinfecting doors, door buttons, bathrooms, playground equipment, and other high traffic areas throughout schools.

“They are making it fun for the kids my son is so excited to get back to school with the short school year last year,” Thompson said.

The district gave parents distance learning options but says out of the 16,000 surveyed 12,000 wanted their kids back in class.

“They are doing a really great job and making sure we are all in email communication,” Clark said.

The district says should there be a need, it can pivot learning models and it’s working closely with the Utah County Health Department on reopening plans.