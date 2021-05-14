In-person events return at The Gateway, boosting economy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 ) – On Friday, nationwide, people are beginning to slowly return to some normalcy.

Thursday, the CDC eased some COVID-19 restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated. Now, in many situations, people do not have to wear a mask outdoors or indoors. Masks are still called for while inside buses, planes, and homeless shelters.

Governor Spencer Cox has already ended the state’s public health orders.

In Salt Lake, The Gateway is getting back into the swing of things.

“It is awesome. We are finally starting to see some people walking around, businesses are coming back,” The Store manager Austen Wilde says.

After about a year of scaled-back and canceled events, some events like the Urban Outdoor Flea Market and Movies on the Plaza will return, potentially boosting the local economy.

“So many fun things that are going to drive more people to come down and hang out on this side of town,” Wilde explains.

The Gateway will enforce social distancing at all fitness and seated events.

“I think it is worth it until people start feeling safe, we will keep things distanced,” Wilde says.

There are various events the rest of May and June.