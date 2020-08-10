Improper disposal of car battery starts garbage truck fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) –The West Valley City Fire Department is reminding people to not throw their car batteries away in the trash after a fire Monday.
According to police when you throw a car battery away in the trash it gets smashed by the garbage trucks compactors causing the acid inside the battery to leak and creating the possibility of a fire.
Truck operators have to dump the load to keep the battery acid from catching the truck on fire creating a big mess to lean up.
Used car batteries must be recycled in facilities that are properly equipped to handle them. See battery recycle locations near you.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.