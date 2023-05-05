SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Taking their hit TV show on the road for the first time in three years, Impractical Jokers will be touring the nation this summer, with the group arriving in Salt Lake City today, May 5.

The single-day event — part of their “DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” — hits the stage at Maverik Center at 7:30 p.m., featuring jokers James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Salvatore “Sal” Vulcano performing live in front of an audience of eager local fans.

This anticipated show will be one to remember for fans and newcomers alike, including witty banter, storytelling stand-up, and several of their most popular practical jokes adapted for the big stage.

Impractical Jokers is an American hidden camera reality show that first premiered on truTV in 2011. The show features three comedians and lifelong friends as they “compete to embarrass each other” in the general public with a series of outrageous dares. At the end of each episode, the loser of the challenge must face a punishment of grand proportions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since its premiere, Impractical Jokers has become the network’s longest-running comedy show, with a flurry of fans from across the globe.

This tour of 16 cities across the United States and Canada, which kicked off in February of 2023, is following the successful return of the prank show and the departure of fellow joker Joe Gatto.

Fans here in Utah that would like to experience the hilarity firsthand can purchase their tickets online via the official tour website.