Impairment suspected in fatal crash that killed one early Saturday morning

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One was killed in a head-on collision caused by a truck going the wrong way on I-15 early Saturday morning.

A police statement reads that at around 1:11 a.m., a Toyota pickup traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on the entry ramp near 1700 S crashed head-on with a Toyota Corolla, causing fatal injuries to the 26-year-old female in the Corolla. Her passenger was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, the driver of the pickup and a passenger were helped out of the wreck by a passerby. In turn, the driver of the truck stole the passerby’s pickup and attempted to escape before being apprehended by police. The passenger tried to escape on foot but later returned to the scene.

Impairment is listed as a possible cause for the fatal incident. In accident scene photos provided by the police, cans of beer are seen scattered across the roadway.