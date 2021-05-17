SOUTHERN UTAH NEWS: Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Washington, and Wayne counties

Impairment, speed believed to be factors in fatal Garfield County crash

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Garfield County.

Utah Highway Patrol says a man in his mid-50s was traveling southbound on SR-89 in a Chevy Malibu when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road.

The driver appeared to try and regain control after a great distance, according to UHP, but the vehicle rolled.

The unidentified man was fully ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

UHP says impairment and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

No other details are available at this time.

