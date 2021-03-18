UPDATE: Man on parole pulled from car on fire, facing multiple charges

THURSDAY 3/18/2021 2:33 p.m.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man on parole will be charged with felony DUI and felony evading after he allegedly crashed his SUV after fleeing from two different law enforcement agencies.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says Provo Police responded to a possible DUI in their city around 8:30 a.m. After making initial contact with the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled. Provo Police then ended its pursuit.

A short time later, a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle allegedly hit a FedEx truck in Orem and left the scene. A witness called police and followed the vehicle into Vineyard.

A Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the vehicle pass a stopped school bus with children loading the bus.

When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled and continued eastbound on Center Street and ran the red light at Center Street and Vineyard Road.

The vehicle continued up the overpass where it left the roadway to the south, crashing at the bottom near the railroad tracks. Authorities say the vehicle caught fire. Photos shared by Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon show the car following the blaze:

Orem officers and Sheriff’s deputies then rendered aid to the driver, 35-year-old Dustin Butterfield of Salt Lake City, after he was pulled from the vehicle.

Butterfield was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

After investigating the incident, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says it has charged Butterfield with felony evading, DUI, failure to stop for a school bus, and running a red light. Butterfield, who allegedly drank alcohol, has an extensive criminal history, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Butterfield is innocent until proven guilty.

Original Story: Impairment being considered a factor in Orem crash

