‘I’m going to push myself’: Park City man plans to run across the country in record time

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In 100 days, a man in Park City will run across the country. He plans to average 72 miles a day and break a record of completing the run in less than 42 days.

“I’m healthy, I’m alive, and I’m going to push myself,” Jordan Moon explains.

The idea for this adventure started last March. He was living in Georgia and training for the Boston Marathon. When the race was cancelled, he had to come up with a new training goal. His new goal was to run 2,953 miles through 12 states.

Moon explained, “The goal is to run a marathon in the morning, run a marathon after lunch, and then finish in the evening with 20 miles. That is the goal.”

Jordan says running saved his life. He was frustrated with his situation, so he sold his business and everything he owned and started driving. He ended up in Park City.

Moon says, “Through the art of training and setting a goal, I really found happiness in running.”

In Park City, Moon is taking advantage of the high altitude and training.

This goal is more than just the accomplishment. He wants to bring awareness to the American Brain Foundation in honor of his grandparents who died of a stroke and dementia. He also wants to focus attention on mental health. This is for his best friend who committed suicide.

“My why is because I can, because I want to show people don’t doubt yourself. You have whatever you can to be great,” Moon says.

And when asked if he is afraid, Moon said, “Failure can be scary, but you can’t be scared of it.”

Jordan Moon isn’t scared, he is ready to run!

The plan is to leave San Francisco Hall on Sept. 2 and then arrive at New York City Hall on Oct. 12.

If you want to donate to the adventure, there is a GoFundMe account set up for donations. Whatever Moon doesn’t use for his trip will go to the American Brain Foundation.